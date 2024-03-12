KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 29th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Articles

