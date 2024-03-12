KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.90

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.53. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 117,705 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.
Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
