KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.90

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.53. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 117,705 shares trading hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

