Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.6 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

