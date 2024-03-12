Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,998,836 shares.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

