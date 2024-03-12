Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167,425 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lantheus worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 198.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Company Profile



Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

