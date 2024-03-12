Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LTRX. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

