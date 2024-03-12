Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 8,699 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 113.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CarGurus by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CarGurus by 59.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $392,582.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $521,316.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,464.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,682 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

