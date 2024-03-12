Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,028 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Stock Down 2.3 %

ITRI opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $96.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. Itron’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

