Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $358,195.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,900.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total value of $358,195.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,900.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,835.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,063 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPT shares. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

UFPT opened at $193.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.81. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $221.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

