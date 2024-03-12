Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 170.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $258,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

