Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,455 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,104,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 310,954 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,272 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

