Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Option Care Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

