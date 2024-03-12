Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,182 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 350.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,556.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,447,000 after purchasing an additional 459,844 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,134.1% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 445,357 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 107.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares during the period.

Boot Barn stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

