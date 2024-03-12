Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 119.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $157.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.05. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.28.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.