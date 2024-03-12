Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,141,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

