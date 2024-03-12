Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Steelcase by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Steelcase by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Steelcase Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

