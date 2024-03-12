Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

