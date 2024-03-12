Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 83,695 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83,695 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Westlake by 40.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 147,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 41.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 100.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Westlake by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average is $131.34. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

