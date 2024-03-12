Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 872 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $249.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $253.63.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

