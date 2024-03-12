Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,451,784 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451,784 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of NU worth $41,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Advent International L.P. lifted its holdings in NU by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 23,774,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,368,000 after buying an additional 5,283,562 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NU by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NU opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

