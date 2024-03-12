Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.35% of Zillow Group worth $37,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,201,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Z opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

