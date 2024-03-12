Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.62% of MarketAxess worth $50,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Stock Up 3.7 %

MKTX stock opened at $223.18 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

