Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.66% of Cognex worth $48,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognex by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,015,000 after buying an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after buying an additional 837,487 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,764,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after buying an additional 457,242 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Cognex Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

