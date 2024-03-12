Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of Ares Management worth $45,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

