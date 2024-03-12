Legal & General Group Plc Has $35.55 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.35% of RenaissanceRe worth $35,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $235.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $235.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average of $209.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.