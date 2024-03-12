Legal & General Group Plc Has $46.25 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.39% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $46,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

