Legal & General Group Plc Sells 127,252 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,252 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Snap worth $32,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $642,578.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,321,250.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at $39,409,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $642,578.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,255,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,321,250.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,191 shares of company stock worth $4,687,669. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SNAP opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.13. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
