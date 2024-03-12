Legal & General Group Plc Sells 22,460 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,460 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.52% of OGE Energy worth $34,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

