Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.46% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $50,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 205.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.84. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,091.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $1,085,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,091.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,255 shares of company stock valued at $33,870,734. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

