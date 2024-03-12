Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $2,280,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Legend Biotech by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 416,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 140,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEGN

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.