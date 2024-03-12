Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Legend Biotech Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61.
Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $2,280,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Legend Biotech by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 416,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 140,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
