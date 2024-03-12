Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LEG opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.18. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $17,133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 640,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.