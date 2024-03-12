Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

IT stock opened at $465.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $476.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,323 shares of company stock valued at $12,611,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

