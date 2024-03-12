Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $92,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BAR opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

