Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MRO opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.21. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.