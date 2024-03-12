Lido Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after buying an additional 1,998,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,640,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,428,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after buying an additional 51,651 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLI opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLI. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

