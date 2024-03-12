Lido Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

