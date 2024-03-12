Lido Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Moody’s by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 33,642 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.6 %

MCO opened at $384.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.79. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

