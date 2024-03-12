Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFC. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,244 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

FFC opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

