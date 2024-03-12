Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,135 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $228,196. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

