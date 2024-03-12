Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in VeriSign by 7.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in VeriSign by 24.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 59.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock worth $6,357,215 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $192.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

