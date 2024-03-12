Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 110,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,164,113.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 630,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,543,541.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120 over the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of SPHR opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

