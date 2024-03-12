Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

