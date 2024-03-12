Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $469.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.76. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $324.11 and a 52 week high of $473.98. The company has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,571 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

