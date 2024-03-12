LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC trimmed its position in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.09% of LL Flooring worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:LL opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $61.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

