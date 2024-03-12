MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $951.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

