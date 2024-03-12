Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $404.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.47. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,048,303 shares of company stock valued at $21,821,514. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

