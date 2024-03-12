Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,500.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,453.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,445.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

