Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $78.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

