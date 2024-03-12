Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.52. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Institutional Trading of Matinas BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87,296 shares during the period. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

