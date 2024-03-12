Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

MTNB opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTNB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 42.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares during the period. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

